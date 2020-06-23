STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag gas leak: Not allowed to leave India, Korean probe team tells Andhra High Court

The bench said the government can approach the High Court if the petitioners do not appear before the police when asked to do so, and posted the matter for orders on June 26.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eight South Koreans, who came here to look into the cause of the LG Polymers gas leak in Visakhapatnam, on Monday filed writ petitions in the Andhra Pradesh High Court saying the police are not letting them leave the country.

Their counsel told a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice K Lalitha that they don’t belong to LG India and are employees of the parent company in South Korea, but as experts in the field, they came to Vizag on May 13 to look into the cause of the mishap, and the police were not letting them leave, saying an investigation is underway. They asserted that they are not linked to the mishap.

Advocate General S Sriram said the police didn’t stop the petitioners from leaving India, but served notices on them to elicit their inputs as they came to the State to find what caused the gas leak. Stating that the police have taken the petitioners’ statements, he said that their personal presence might be necessitated to corroborate evidence.

