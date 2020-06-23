YS Jagan Mohna Reddy calls on Governor after Andhra budget session

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohna Reddy called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said it was a courtesy call and it has been a long standing practice that the Chief Minister meets the Governor after conclusion of the budget session and briefs him about the developments.

In the meeting that lasted around 30 minutes, it is learnt that the Chief Minister explained to the Governor about various measures taken up by the State government to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the State.



The Governor was informed about the large number of COVID-19 tests being carried out on a

daily basis.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor (Public Affairs) to the Chief Minister, also accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to the Raj Bhavan.