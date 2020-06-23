YSR Congress leader who returned from US is first AP MLA to test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A YSR Congress MLA from Vizianagaram district has become the first legislator from Andhra Pradesh to test positive for COVID-19.

The MLA returned from the US recently and soon after his arrival in the state, underwent tests twice and the results came out negative.

He participated in several development programmes in his constituency after his arrival and also took part in the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats held last Friday in the Assembly in Amaravati.

Later, he developed symptoms of coronavirus and got tested with TruNAT initially. As the result came out positive, he went for further confirmatory tests and the samples tested positive late on Monday night, Vizianagaram incharge District Medical and Health Officer Dr J Ravi Kumar confirmed to The New Indian Express.

The MLA is presently under home isolation in Visakhapatnam.