100 per cent house sites distribution on July 8 a must, officials told 

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that he wants 100 per cent distribution, i.e, 29 lakh house sites, on July 8 as promised and that excuses of 80 per cent to 90 per cent are ready for distribution are not acceptable. “I will visit the villages once COVID-19 ebbs. I don’t want any complaints,” Jagan said.

Addressing a video conference with the district collectors on Tuesday as part of the Spandana programme, the CM reviewed a host of issues. He asked the district collectors to make arrangements for 100 per cent house site pattas distribution in a transparent and unbiased manner.

Stating that house sites distribution is a major programme taken up by the State government, he wanted the district collectors to be ready for house sites distribution in a satisfactory manner. “Let there be no doubt, if some eligible beneficiaries are found to be denied house sites without proper reason, the officials will be held responsible,” the CM warned.

Officials were directed to provide house site pattas for every eligible beneficiary without any political bias if he/she is found eligible. He said pensions cards should be issued within 10 days of receiving applications, ration cards in 10 days, Aarogyasri cards in 20 days and house site pattas in 90 days through village secretariats. Preparing the delivery mechanism is the responsibility of the collectors, he said.

He directed the officials concerned to stock 70 lakh metric tonnes of sand for the works during the monsoon, when they informed him that 43.40 lakh metric tonnes of sand was stocked so far. “Sand will be available to us for next two weeks only, as there is a chance that sand reaches will be inundated following rains, hence it is imperative to stock sufficient quantity of sand for later use,” the CM said.

The CM fixed targets of 20,000 tonnes per day to Srikakulam, 60,000 tonnes per day to East Godavari district, 35,000 tonnes per day to West Godavari, 50,000 tonnes per day to Krishna and 40,000 tonnes per day to Guntur districts. Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi said sand can be taken free of cost from third order rivers and streams using bullock carts and tractors and orders were issued to that effect.

Speaking on the MGNREGS works, the CM directed the district collectors to provide more works under the rural job scheme. He wanted them to focus on village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendralu (RBKs), YSR health clinics and Anganwadis. “Identify the required land for them and entrust the works to departments concerned without further delay,” the CM said and added that construction of the buildings should be completed latest by March 31 next year.

The CM wanted the district collectors to identify lands for Anganwadis, which don’t have their own building, and hand over the same to the Panchayat Raj department. As many as 55,000 Anganwadis are being renovated under the Naadu-Nedu scheme. Collectors were asked to see to the repairs and renovation of the existing Anganwadi buildings.

Jaganspeak

August 9: Distribution of Recognition of Forest Right (RoFR) pattas

June 26: Pending insurance amount of 2018 Rabi crop, amounting to `596 crore, will be paid, which will benefit about 5 lakh farmers

70 lakh metric tonnes of sand should be stocked for the construction works during the monsoon

Six crore saplings will be planted under Jaganna Pacha Thoranam. “Give four saplings to each house site beneficiary,” the CM said