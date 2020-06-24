STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

100 per cent house sites distribution on July 8 a must, officials told 

Addressing a video conference with the district collectors on Tuesday as part of the Spandana programme, the CM reviewed a host of issues.

Published: 24th June 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a meeting on RTI Act at Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that he wants 100 per cent distribution, i.e, 29 lakh house sites, on July 8 as promised and  that excuses of 80 per cent to 90 per cent are ready for distribution are not acceptable. “I will visit the villages once COVID-19 ebbs. I don’t want any complaints,” Jagan said. 

Addressing a video conference with the district collectors on Tuesday as part of the Spandana programme, the CM reviewed a host of issues. He asked the district collectors to make arrangements for 100 per cent house site pattas distribution in a transparent and unbiased manner.

Stating that house sites distribution is a major programme taken up by the State government, he wanted the district collectors to be ready for house sites distribution in a satisfactory manner. “Let there be no doubt, if some eligible beneficiaries are found to be denied house sites without proper reason, the officials will be held responsible,” the CM warned. 

Officials were directed to provide house site pattas for every eligible beneficiary without any political bias if he/she is found eligible. He said pensions cards should be issued within 10 days of receiving applications, ration cards in 10 days, Aarogyasri cards in 20 days and house site pattas in 90 days through village secretariats. Preparing the delivery mechanism is the responsibility of the collectors, he said. 

He directed the officials concerned to stock 70 lakh metric tonnes of sand for the works during the monsoon, when they informed him that 43.40 lakh metric tonnes of sand was stocked so far. “Sand will be available to us for next two weeks only, as there is a chance that sand reaches will be inundated following rains, hence it is imperative to stock sufficient quantity of sand for later use,” the CM said. 

The CM fixed targets of 20,000 tonnes per day to Srikakulam, 60,000 tonnes per day to East Godavari district, 35,000 tonnes per day to West Godavari, 50,000 tonnes per day to Krishna and 40,000 tonnes per day to Guntur districts. Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi said sand can be taken free of cost from third order rivers and streams using bullock carts and tractors and orders were issued to that effect. 

Speaking on the MGNREGS works, the CM directed the district collectors to provide more works under the rural job scheme. He wanted them to focus on village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendralu (RBKs), YSR health clinics and Anganwadis. “Identify the required land for them and entrust the works to departments concerned without further delay,” the CM said and added that construction of the buildings should be completed latest by March 31 next year. 

The CM wanted the district collectors to identify lands for Anganwadis, which don’t have their own building, and hand  over the same to the Panchayat Raj department. As many as 55,000 Anganwadis are being renovated under the Naadu-Nedu scheme. Collectors were asked to see to the repairs and renovation of the existing Anganwadi buildings.

Jaganspeak  
August 9: Distribution of  Recognition of Forest Right (RoFR) pattas
June 26: Pending insurance amount of 2018 Rabi crop, amounting to `596 crore, will be paid, which will benefit about 5 lakh farmers
70 lakh metric tonnes of sand should be stocked for the construction works during the monsoon
Six crore saplings will be planted under Jaganna Pacha Thoranam. “Give four saplings to each house site beneficiary,” the CM said 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Spandana programme
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp