All Srisailam temple staff to be tested for COVID-19

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: All staff of the Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam will be tested for Covid-19. With instructions from the Endowments commissioner, swab sample collection of the staff began on Tuesday, temple executive officer KS Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao told TNIE that the temple employs 1,500 people, including officials and priests, many of whom work even on contractual basis. “District collector G Veera Pandian has deployed three teams to test all. The drive will be completed in three days and results would be out soon.”

Hoping that all employees will test negative for the virus, he said, “Our primary aim is the safety of devotees. As of now, 300 devotees are being allowed everyday for darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna and Goddess Bramarambha.”