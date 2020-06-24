COVID-19 impact: Ongole APSRTC suffers 80 per cent loss

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Ongole region is in the red due to low occupancy ratio ever since bus services resumed in the district after relaxation in lockdown.

According to official information, before coronavirus outbreak, with plying of 750 bus services per day from all eight depots in the district, APSRTC, Ongole region used to net a revenue of Rs 1 crore per day or Rs 30 crore per month, which has currently reduced to Rs 18 lakh, approximately 80 per cent loss.