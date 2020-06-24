Fake fertiliser racket busted in Guntur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) busted a fake fertilisers racket operating from Guntur. They arrested six persons and seized fake fertiliser products worth Rs 4.5 crore along with machinery used for mixing and packaging of the goods from their possession.

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police Bathina Sreenivasulu said they had received a complaint from the representatives of Syngenta Agrochemicals Private Limited that unlicensed traders have created fake fertiliser, pesticide and plant growth products in their name.

The accused were identified as Nagulram Ramu, Nagulram Lakshmi Narayanamurthy, Abdul Karim, G Venkata Sivarama Krishna, K Praveen Kumar and K Nageswara Rao. Ramu is the prime accused and manufactured the fake fertiliser products with the help of his brother Lakshmi Narayanamurthy who works as a warehouse manager with Syngenta in Guntur.

The CTF personnel caught two persons during a vehicle check at Nethaji Bridge under Krishna Lanka police station limits and seized 120 bottles of duplicate pesticide from them. Accused K Praveen Kumar and K Nageswara Rao happen to be the distributors and promoters of the fake goods. The two accused confessed to the crime and revealed that the gang was running a manufacturing unit of fake fertiliser and plant growth chemicals in Guntur. Investigation is on.