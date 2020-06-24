STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fake fertiliser racket busted in Guntur

Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) busted a fake fertilisers racket operating from Guntur.

Published: 24th June 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) busted a fake fertilisers racket operating from Guntur. They arrested six persons and seized fake fertiliser products worth Rs 4.5 crore along with machinery used for mixing and packaging of the goods from their possession. 

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police Bathina Sreenivasulu said they had received a complaint from the representatives of Syngenta Agrochemicals Private Limited that unlicensed traders have created fake fertiliser, pesticide and plant growth products in their name. 

The accused were identified as Nagulram Ramu, Nagulram Lakshmi Narayanamurthy, Abdul Karim, G Venkata Sivarama Krishna, K Praveen Kumar and K Nageswara Rao. Ramu is the prime accused and manufactured the fake fertiliser products with the help of his brother Lakshmi Narayanamurthy who works as a warehouse manager with Syngenta in Guntur. 

The CTF personnel caught two persons during a vehicle check at Nethaji Bridge under Krishna Lanka police station limits and seized 120 bottles of duplicate pesticide from them. Accused K Praveen Kumar and K Nageswara Rao happen to be the distributors and promoters of the fake goods. The two accused confessed to the crime and revealed that the gang was running a manufacturing unit of fake fertiliser and plant growth chemicals in Guntur. Investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur fake fertliser racket
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp