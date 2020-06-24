STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Highest single-day spike in Vizag dist as district breaches 500-mark in COVID-19 tally

The district breached 200, 300, 400 and 500-mark in June after lifting of Lockdown 4.0.

A medic collects a sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Vizag breached 500-mark in Covid-19 tally on Tuesday. The district recorded yet another highest single-day spike of 46 cases, taking the total corona count to 530. A total of 122 cases were reported in the last three days.

The district breached 200, 300, 400 and 500-mark in June after lifting of Lockdown 4.0. Nine new containment clusters were added, taking the total to 109, including 27 dormant clusters. One more corona death was also reported in the district on Tuesday. A 63-year-old man from Srikakulam died while undergoing treatment at Covid-19 Hospital.

Of the total 530, 303 are active cases and 223 people were discharged from hospitals after their recovery. Four persons died due to Covid-19 so far. Appu Ghar and Jalaripeta continue to be hotspots for corona. Six new cases were reported from Appu Ghar, while Jalaripeta Fishermen Colony accounted for 16 cases.  
Gajuwaka Zonal Commissioner Sridhar said a couple from Rajasthan tested positive. There are 17 containment zones now. Meanwhile, the Adivasi Joint Action Committee has urged the district authorities to restrict people’s movement in the Agency. 

