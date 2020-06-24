STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Collector says Covid testing will be ramped up; admin likely to take call on lockdown after analysing sample results.

Published: 24th June 2020 08:17 AM

sanitation worker, coronavirus

A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant near a private hospital. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the spurt in COVID-19 positive cases in Krishna district, especially under Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits, the district administration is likely to announce a complete lockdown in the coming days.

District Collector A Md Imtiaz on Tuesday released a video byte stating that a complete lockdown will be enforced in Vijayawada for one week from June 26. However, within an hour, the Collector issued orders of withdrawal and stated that fresh orders would be issued in this regard.

The Collector said that they have ramped up Covid-19 testing across the district on Tuesday.  After analysing the sample results for the next one week, a decision will be taken on when to impose the lockdown in Vijayawada, he clarified.

Meanwhile, Krishna district reported 33 coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday, taking the count to 1,096. Of the 33 cases, 31 alone were reported from Vijayawada and the remaining two from Gudivaka Vari Palem and Bhavadevarapalli in Avanigadda mandal. Three persons died of virus. With the discharge of 507 persons from Covid-19 hospitals so far, the district has 549 active cases. 

Avanigadda tahsildar Masthan said the two villages were declared containment zones and lockdown will be enforced strictly. Sub-Collector HM Dhyan Chand said with the rise in positive cases in Nandigama, lockdown will be enforced strictly for the next fortnight. As per the new guidelines, shopkeepers will be allowed to carry out business between 6 am and 2 pm. The Sub-Collector said that `100 fine will be imposed on those moving in public without masks.

