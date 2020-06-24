Lockdown to return in East Godavari due to surge in COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a surge in Covid-19 cases, lockdown will be enforced in East Godavari district from Thursday, and in Eluru town and Markapur from Wednesday. The Krishna district administration too on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown in Vijayawada from Friday, but withdrew the order within minutes, saying a decision will be taken once Covid-19 test results of this week are analysed.

In East Godavari district, lockdown will be enforced till further orders, and commercial activity will only be allowed between 6 and 10 am. In Eluru, West Godavari district, lockdown will be enforced from Wednesday. Essential supplies will be provided at people’s doorsteps in red zones. In other areas, people will be allowed outdoors only from 6 to 11 am.