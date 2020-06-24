MGNREGS staff in Andhra donate one-day wage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 16,785 contract, outsourcing and fixed tenure employees working under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme have donated their one day wage, amounting Rs 53.85 lakh, to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund towards the government’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and Commissioner Girija Shankar handed over the cheque on behalf of the MGNREGS employees to the chief minister on Tuesday.