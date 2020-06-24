STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ten more COVID-19 deaths in Andhra Pradesh as cases shoot past 10,000

Of the 10 deaths, four were from Kurnool district, three from Krishna, two from Guntur and one from Srikakulam district. Krishna district has the highest number of deaths with 43.

Published: 24th June 2020

A worker sanitses an area as people wait to undergo COVID-19 tests at a mobile swab collection bus in Vijayawada Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 10,000-mark with 497 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 448 are people from within the state, 37 from other states and 12 foreign returnees. The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 10,331.

The highest number of deaths on a single day was recorded on Wednesday with 10 people succumbing to the virus taking the toll to 129.

A record number of 36,047 samples were tested in the 24 hours from Tuesday 9 am to Wednesday 9 am, the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said. The total number of samples tested in the state crossed the 7.50 lakh mark.

Anantapur district recorded the highest number of cases in the state with 90 as its tally crossed the 1,000 mark. The total number of cases in Anantapur district now stands at 1,028.

Apart from Anantapur district, Kurnool (1438) and Krishna (1132) are the two other districts where COVID-19 cases have breached the 1,000-mark.

Of the 10 deaths, four were from Kurnool district, three from Krishna, two from Guntur and one from Srikakulam district. Krishna district has the highest number of deaths with 43 while 42 deaths were recorded in Kurnool district.

With 146 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after their recovery in the 24 hours, the total number of people discharged now stands at 4,779. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 5423.

