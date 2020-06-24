Vizianagaram MLA tests positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A ruling party MLA from Vizianagaram district has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the first legislator from the state to have tested positive for the virus. The MLA recently returned from USA. Soon after his arrival, he underwent tests for Covid-19 twice and the results came negative.

He also took part in several development programmes in his constituency and elections to four Rajya Sabha seats held in the Assembly last Friday. Later, he developed symptoms of the coronavirus and got himself tested with TruNAT method. As the result came positive, he went for confirmatory tests and his samples tested positive late Monday night, Vizianagaram incharge District Medical and Health Officer Dr J Ravi Kumar confirmed.