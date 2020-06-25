Andhra Pradesh records 553 more COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In another biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, 553 persons tested positive for the virus in 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 10,884. Seven more deaths took the death toll to 136.

A total of 19.085 samples were tested between Wednesday 9 am to Thursday 9 am in which 477 persons from the state, 69 from other states and seven foreign returnees tested positive, media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room on Thursday morning said.

Guntur recorded the highest number of cases with 67 and the district tally is inching towards 1000-mark. The district now has 958 cases. East Godavari recorded 64 positive cases while Anantapur has 52 cases. With 22 more cases, the Kadapa district tally touched 500.



Two each deaths were recorded in Krishna, Kurnool and Guntur districts while one death was recorded in East Godavari district. Krishna district continues to top the chart in terms of casualties with 45 deaths while Kurnool is closely following with 44 deaths.

Active cases now stand at 5,760 while the total number of people who got discharged from hospitals is 4,988. More than 7.69 lakh samples were tested so far in the state of which 10,884 samples tested positive.

