Andhra Pradesh to partner with Indian School of Business to draw future roadmap

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kick-starting partnership with the Indian School of Business (ISB), Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has urged the ISB to come up with a governance model to create a synchronous functioning of departments of development in Andhra Pradesh.



The minister visited the ISB in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning and interacted with professors on the strategies to revive economic growth and come up with a long-term roadmap for sustainable development in Andhra Pradesh through data-driven policy making.



The minister also said that an Advisory Council on development of Andhra Pradesh will be formed with ISB as the nodal agency.