ESI scam: Anti-Corruption Bureau special court grants three-day police custody of Atchannaidu, others

Atchannaidu was arrested from his residence in Tekkali of Srikakulam district on June 12 for his alleged involvement in the ESI scam.

Published: 25th June 2020 08:39 AM

TDP leader Atchannaidu brought GGH in Guntur.

TDP leader Atchannaidu brought GGH in Guntur. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Special Court granted the three-day police custody of TDP MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and four others in the multi-crore ESI scam for the Anti-Corruption Bureau to question them.

However, with Atchannaidu undergoing treatment at the Guntur Government General Hospital, he will be questioned in the hospital itself in the presence of his advocates.

The ACB court heard the petition filed by the investigation agency seeking the court to allow custody of Atchannaidu and others regarding the irregularities in the purchase of medicines and other equipment.

Similarly, advocates representing Atchannaidu also filed a bail plea with the ACB court. However, the court granted three-day custody of Atchannaidu and others for questioning.

Along with Atchannaidu, four others including Chintala Krishnappa Ramesh Kumar, retired director of IMS (Directorate of Insurance and Medical Services), Dr G Vijaya Kumar, retired special grade civil surgeons, ESI Hospitals Rajamahendravaram and former director of IMS, E Ramesh Babu, senior assistant, DIMS, Vijayawada and Dr V Janardhan, retired joint director of IMS, Kadapa will be questioned.

ESI scam Anti-Corruption Bureau Atchannaidu
