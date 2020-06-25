Goods train transporting fuel derails, catches fire in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A goods train transporting fuel (diesel) to Bakrapet near Guntakal from Gangineni in Secundrabad Railway divison derailed on a bridge over Moosi river between Bitragunta and Surrareddypalem in the early hours of Thursday.

Four of the oil tankers went up in flames and three fell in the dried-up river bed from the bridge with a bang. The train driver and other crew rushed to the spot, after alerting the railway authorities. Around five fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to other oil tankers. Around 200 meters track was damaged.

After nearly five hours of effort, the fire was put out and now South Central Railway Authorities are engaged in restoring the damaged track. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Experts have rushed to the spot to assess the damage and help in restoration works.