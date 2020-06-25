STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No lockdown in East Godavari district, curbs only in COVID-19 containment zones

Two more COVID-19 Care Centres with 1,500- bed facility each are coming up in Kakinada and Amalapuram.

coronavirus sample testing

​Of the total 167 containment clusters, 105 are active. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: East Godavari Collector D Muralidhar Reddy on Wednesday withdrew orders on imposition of lockdown in the district. In view of surge in coronavirus cases, the Collector issued orders in this regard on Tuesday.

Hoteliers, workers, shopkeepers and owners of shopping malls heaved a sigh of relief with the withdrawal of lockdown.

However, the Collector said there will be no relaxation in containment zones and businesses will be allowed to function only from 6 am to 10 am. An exception will be made in case of medical emergency. All academic institutions will remain closed.

Earlier, the Collector, along with Joint Collector (Development) Ch Keerthi, Rajamahendravaram Sub-Collector and health officials, inspected the 3,000-bed COVID-19 Care Centre at Bommuru.

As many as 100 quarantine centres are coming up in the district and 10 testing centres are likely to be set up in Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits. Muralidhar said that COVID- 19 cases have increased in the district after relaxation in lockdown.

He stated that commercial establishments and small shops would be asked to down shutters for a week if any of their staff attended the work without a mask.

“Those who are caught without wearing a mask will be given a one-hour assignment of creating awareness on the COVID-19. The police have already geared up to implement the initiative, ensuring that nobody would come out without wearing a mask,” said Muralidhar Reddy.

He appealed to people with symptoms of coronavirus to get themselves tested voluntarily. Meanwhile, the district reported 58 COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the count to 965.

With the discharge of 374 persons, the district has 581 active cases. As many as 124 persons are in home isolation and 10 persons have died of the virus so far.

Of the total 167 containment clusters, 105 are active. The officials are strictly implementing COVID-19 containment measures to prevent the spread of virus.

