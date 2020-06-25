Sansad Ratna Award for Srikakulam MP K Ram Mohan Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Srikakulam TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu has created a record as he is the youngest MP to be honoured with Sansad Ratna Award 2020.



Ram Mohan Naidu has been nominated for the ‘Jury Committee Special Award’ for his overall qualitative performance and individual efforts.



The three-member jury committee under the supervision of Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, has selected eight MPs from the Lok Sabha and two from the Rajya Sabha for the 11th edition of Sansad Ratna Awards.

Expressing happiness on receiving information about his nomination for the award, Ram Mohan Naidu dedicated it to the people of Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency for electing him and also felt the award as an honour for him in recognition of his public service to the people and the TDP.



He said the award enhanced his responsibility and promised to strive for the all-round development of Srikakulam district.