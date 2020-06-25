Union Minister Piyush Goyal praises NREGS works in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that MGNREGS works are helping the poor who have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.



On his Twitter handle, he mentioned about one Bhagyamma from Rayalacheruvu in Yadiki mandal of Anantapur district, who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the daily wage and also mandays.

Speaking to the media, Bhagyamma said that they faced financial problems due to the lockdown. She said that they were even unable to feed their children due to lack of work.



District Collector Gandham Chandrudu too on his Twitter handle stated that over Rs 15 crore is being put into the pockets of 6.3 lakh people by providing MGNREGS works to them daily - the highest in the entire country.



The Collector thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Team Anantapur for making this possible.