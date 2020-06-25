STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC serves notice on rebel MP Raghurama; Vijayasai says action based on reply within seven days

Meanwhile, K Raghurama Krishna said he never uttered a word against the party or Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and would respond to the notice on Thursday.

YSRCP leader Raghurama Krishna Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious view of party MP from Narasaraopet K Raghurama Krishna Raju’s public remarks against the party and leadership, the ruling YSRC on Wednesday served a show-cause notice on the MP, asking him to respond within seven days over his actions.

“Your acts clearly indicate that you have voluntarily given up the membership of the party with a clear intent and frame of conduct not to continue to subscribe to the policy and programmes of the party,’’ the show-cause notice issued by party national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy read.

It said action would be taken by the party in accordance with law, if the MP does not respond.

Meanwhile, Raju said he never uttered a word against the party or Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and would respond to the notice on Thursday.

In the evening, Vijayasai, who is also the YSRC Parliamentary party leader, said further action will be taken after Raju responds to the notice.


The 18- page notice, of which 16 pages contain newspaper clippings of the MP’s press briefings, says, “In recent times, you have shown disinclination to being a primary member of the YSRC which is discernible from your statements made on many party and governmental programmes and you have publicly adopted a stand discordant with the party line.’’

“The YSRC in its election manifesto promised introduction of English medium schools in the government sector. However, you have criticised the policy. The party sought your views on the same and so far, you have not officially disassociated with the said news published,” it said.

