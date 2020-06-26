STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demand to make Adoni a district gathers momentum

Adoni municipality, one of the oldest in Andhra Pradesh, has 17 revenue mandals, including five Assembly segments.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The demand to declare Adoni a district is gathering momentum with the government planning to carve out 12 new districts in the State. According to sources, as of now Nandyal town, a Parliamentary constituency, is likely to be declared a new district. But people of Adoni too have been demanding that the government declare the division a district given its geographic location. Adoni division also has rail and road connectivity with various cities in Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra among others.

Adoni municipality, one of the oldest in Andhra Pradesh, has 17 revenue mandals, including five Assembly segments. Adoni-based social activist UG Srinivasulu said there is no rationale behind converting a Parliamentary constituency into a new district. Factors such as people’s opinion, convenience, facilities, population among others should also be considered before taking any decision, he added. He said there was a demand to create 12 new districts in Rayalaseema region by adding Nellore and Prakasam districts. Adoni too, he hoped, should be made a district.

A YSRC leader said the wishes and demands of the people will be considered by the government. He said that they have already apprised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the need to declare Adoni a new district. Mantralayam TDP in-charge P Tikka Reddy demanded that the government make Adoni a district. The district headquarters, Kurnool, is located nearly 150 km away which has made it difficult for people to approach officials for redressal of their problems, he said.

