Ensure Polavaram works during monsoon: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Officials told to rehabilitate people in low-lying villages, which will be affected due to floods, well in advance.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Water Resources department to ensure that the works of Polavaram irrigation project continue as much as possible even during the monsoon so as to meet the deadline. Keeping last year’s experience in mind, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to rehabilitate the people in low-lying villages, which would be affected due to floods, well in advance.

The Chief Minister on Thursday also took stock of six priority projects, Owk tunnel- 2, Veligonda head regulator works on tunnel-1, Nellore and Sangam barrage works, Vamsadhara Nagavali interlinking, Vamsadhara stage-2 of phase-2, which are likely to be completed this year. The officials informed that Owk tunnel 2 works were in progress and would be ready for inauguration by October while 700 metres excavation work was due in Poola Subbaiah Veligonda tunnel-1. They said that the works will be completed as per schedule and water from Veligonda’s first tunnel can be released by October-next.

“Nallamala Sagar works were completed and we received permission for rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) works. The 180-metre eastern tunnel works will be completed in the coming three months. Teegaleru canal works are being simultaneously taken up with the tunnel. Nellore and Sangam Barrage works are also in progress and will be completed by October,” the officials apprised Jagan. The works of Vamsadhara Nagavali will be completed in the next five months and water could be diverted through it by December, they said. The phase-2 works of Vamsadhara are progressing and about 8 TMC water will be stored in the safe zone, and by July-next the works will be completed, the officials added.

Elaborating on the status of Polavaram project and the action plan prepared to take up works during the monsoon months, the officials explained that arrangements were made to carry out spillway works throughout, barring August, when the flood is expected to reach a peak, and the fabricated radial gates will be set from November. The remaining works are progressing as scheduled, the officials said.

They noted that the workforce had come down from 3,000 in April to 900 over the last two months due to COVID-19 imposed lockdown and that the situation improved with about 2,000 workers coming back now. After the presentation, the Chief Minister said that radial gates should be fixed by November at any cost, adding that the schedule should not be disturbed as it will have a cascading effect. Keeping the previous year’s experience, evacuation work should be carried out in advance from low-lying areas and the relief and rehabilitation works should be carried out.

“Steps should be taken to claim the reimbursement for the pending `3,791 crore spent so far,” the Chief Minister told the officials. Jagan also stressed on the need to complete the remaining R and R works related to Gandikota and Chitravati projects so that water at full reservoir level can be stored. Water Resources minister Anil Kumar, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (water resources) Adityanath Das and other officials were present at the meeting.

