Five inter-state gang members held in Andhra, 14 kg of ganja seized

The accused were identified as Bankia Lakshman, most wanted inter-state ganja smuggler, Dharma Teja, G Sai Kumar, P Anudeep, S Pavan Kumar and Sk Shanulla.

Published: 26th June 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nuzvid sub-division police on Thursday arrested five members of an inter-state gang of ganja smugglers. They also seized 14 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 lakh and two motorcycles from their possession. The accused were identified as Bankia Lakshman, most wanted inter-state ganja smuggler, Dharma Teja, G Sai Kumar, P Anudeep, S Pavan Kumar and Sk Shanulla. Two of the accused had discontinued BBA course, while another is a motorcycle mechanic and one is a secondyear MBA student.

Addressing mediapersons here, Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police B Srinivasulu said upon receiving information from Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu, a team of police officers, including Mylavaram Circle Inspector P Srinu, Reddigudem Sub-Inspector T Srinu and police personnel conducted vehicle checks at Rudravaram in Reddigudem mandal on Thursday. During checks, the officials intercepted Bankia Lakshman and his followers while they were illegally transporting 14 kg of ganja to Vijayawada from Odisha.

