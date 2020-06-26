Krishna reports 47 new COVID-19 infections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district reported 47 new infections and two deaths on Thursday. With the new additions, while the Covid-19 tally has shot up to 1,179, a total of 45 persons have died of the virus in the district. Meanwhile, five more patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Health officials have attributed the sudden spike in infections to intensified sample testing after the introduction of iMASQ vehicles. While a majority of the new cases were reported from Vijayawada, one patient from Nukalavaripalem in Challapalli has also tested positive. Machilipatnam tahsildar NSK Khajavali said so far the division has reported 83 cases of the virus.

“Around 300 samples were collected in the division on Wednesday, of which one tested positive. Five persons from the area have died of the virus so far and 26 recovered completely. The division has 28 containment wards, of which two were denotified on Thursday as they recorded no cases reported in the last 14 days,” he added.