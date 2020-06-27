Andhra Pradesh shoots past 11 thousand mark with 605 new COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh reached 11,489 on Friday, with 605 of the 22,305 samples tested returning positive for coronavirus in the 24 hours ending at 10 am. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the state so far. Meanwhile, 191 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 10 died.



The state now has 6,147 known active cases, as 5,196 of the 11,489 infectees recovered and 146 succumbed to the virus. Of the 10 new deaths, four each were reported in Krishna and Kurnool, and one each in Guntur and Visakhapatnam.

As for the new cases, Kadapa district recorded the most (133), followed by Anantapur (79), West Godavari (79), Guntur (74), Kurnool (60), Prakasam (28), Chittoor (26), Vizianagaram (23), Visakhapatnam (20), Krishna (20), Nellore (15), East Godavari (12) and Srikakulam (1).



Besides these, 34 people who returned from other states and one who returned from abroad were found to be infected. Among the 5,196 who recovered, 4,021 had remained in the state, while 1,092 had returned from other states and 83 from abroad.

Most recoveries (873) were reported in Kurnool district, followed by Guntur (538), Krishna (524), Anantapur (388), East Godavari (311), Nellore (306), Chittoor (290), Kadapa (244), Visakhapatnam (223), Prakasam (133), West Godavari (116), Vizianagaram (39) and Srikakulam (36).



Of the active cases, 5,186 are from the state, while 672 had returned from other states and 289 from abroad. Among those who returned from other states, most cases were reported among people who arrived from Maharashtra (804).

Meanwhile, 393 cases were reported among those who returned from Tamil Nadu, and 314 among those who returned from Telangana. Of those who returned from abroad, 316 infectees had arrived from Kuwait, 15 from Qatar, 11 from the UAE, 8 from Kazakhstan, 5 from Indonesia, 4 from Abu Dhabi, 3 each from South Africa and Bahrain, 2 from Bangladesh, and one each from Oman, Sudan, Russia, UK and Kyrgyzstan.