STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh shoots past 11 thousand mark with 605 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh now has 6,147 known active cases, as 5,196 of the 11,489 infectees recovered and 146 succumbed to the coronavirus.

Published: 27th June 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Of nearly 200 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID- 19 in Odisha so far, 50 are from hospitals. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh reached 11,489 on Friday, with 605 of the 22,305 samples tested returning positive for coronavirus in the 24 hours ending at 10 am. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the state so far. Meanwhile, 191 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 10 died.

The state now has 6,147 known active cases, as 5,196 of the 11,489 infectees recovered and 146 succumbed to the virus. Of the 10 new deaths, four each were reported in Krishna and Kurnool, and one each in Guntur and Visakhapatnam.

As for the new cases, Kadapa district recorded the most (133), followed by Anantapur (79), West Godavari (79), Guntur (74), Kurnool (60), Prakasam (28), Chittoor (26), Vizianagaram (23), Visakhapatnam (20), Krishna (20), Nellore (15), East Godavari (12) and Srikakulam (1).

Besides these, 34 people who returned from other states and one who returned from abroad were found to be infected. Among the 5,196 who recovered, 4,021 had remained in the state, while 1,092 had returned from other states and 83 from abroad.

Most recoveries (873) were reported in Kurnool district, followed by Guntur (538), Krishna (524), Anantapur (388), East Godavari (311), Nellore (306), Chittoor (290), Kadapa (244), Visakhapatnam (223), Prakasam (133), West Godavari (116), Vizianagaram (39) and Srikakulam (36).

Of the active cases, 5,186 are from the state, while 672 had returned from other states and 289 from abroad. Among those who returned from other states, most cases were reported among people who arrived from Maharashtra (804).

Meanwhile, 393 cases were reported among those who returned from Tamil Nadu, and 314 among those who returned from Telangana. Of those who returned from abroad, 316 infectees had arrived from Kuwait, 15 from Qatar, 11 from the UAE, 8 from Kazakhstan, 5 from Indonesia, 4 from Abu Dhabi, 3 each from South Africa and Bahrain, 2 from Bangladesh, and one each from Oman, Sudan, Russia, UK and Kyrgyzstan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp