Biggest COVID-19 spike in Andhra Pradesh with 796 cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh saw its highest single-day COVID-19 spike with 796 cases as the tally in the state surged past the 12,000 mark on Saturday.

Of the 796 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, 740 are people from the state while 51 are from other states and five are foreign returnees.

The number of deaths too witnessed a single-day high with 11 people succumbing to the virus.

The 796 cases emerged from 24,458 samples tested in a span of 24 hours (Friday 9 am to Saturday 9 am) in the state. Anantapur district recorded the highest number of cases with 161 followed by East Godavari with 109 and Chittoor with 84. The total number of cases of people within the state too surged past 10,000. Till now, 10,093 people from the state have tested positive for the virus.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 11 deaths were recorded with four each from Krishna and Kurnool districts and one each from East Godavari, West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts succumbing to the virus. The death toll in the state now stands at 157.

A total of 263 persons got discharged from various hospitals after their recovery taking the number of persons discharged to 5,480. The active cases in the state now stand at 6648.

In the persons from other states category, 22 from Tamil Nadu and 13 from Telangana tested positive. Four persons who returned from Kuwait and one from Philippines were among the foreign returnees who tested positive.