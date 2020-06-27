STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ESI scam: Letters were issued by me, says TDP MLA K Atchannaidu

According to hospital authorities, the MLA’s condition was stable and he was tested before being grilled for nearly five hours.

Published: 27th June 2020 09:29 AM

K Atchannaidu

TDP leader K Atchannaidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

For the second consecutive day on Friday, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths grilled former minister and TDP MLA K Atchannaidu, who was arrested in the multi- crore ESI scam, at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), where he is undergoing treatment.

The questioning was done in the presence of Atchannaidu’s advocate M Haribabu and doctors treating him.

According to Haribabu, ACB officials questioned the MLA regarding the five letters issued by him as the Minister for Labour. Admitting that he had indeed issued those letters, Atchannaidu said he was not the minister when the medicines and surgical tools were purchased.

Meanwhile, another ACB team questioned CKR Kumar, former director of Insurance and Medical Services (IMS), Dr G Vijaya Kumar, retired special grade civil surgeon, ESI Hospital, Rajahmundry and IMS former director, Dr V Janardhan, IMS, Kadapa former joint director and ER Kumar, senior assistant, IMS.

“Nine persons were arrested and a manhunt is on to nab another 10. Their statements will be submitted to higher officials,” an ACB official said.

ESI Scam Guntur Government General Hospital Anti-Corruption Bureau
Comments

