STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government to give Rs 596 crore insurance aid to 5.9 lakh farmers in Andhra

With regular rains, sowing and transplantation activities during Kharif have gained pace and RBKs are being well received by farmers, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Published: 27th June 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing insurance benefit to farmers under YSR Farm Claims at CM’s camp office in Tadepalli. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released Rs 596.36 crore insurance benefit to 5.94 lakh farmers in the State for the year 2018-19, which farmers could not get due to previous TDP government’s failure to pay the premium to insurance companies. Interacting with farmers through a video conference from his camp office, the Chief Minister said so many farmers being denied the insurance amount for the damaged crops in 2018-19 shows how the state of affairs were during the previous TDP regime.

“Crop insurance premium is paid by three people — farmers, State government and Centre. In 2018-19, farmers paid their part and the Centre paid its share, but the State government failed to clear its share of Rs 126 crore. Only when the insurance premium is paid in time, the farmers stand to get the insurance amount in case of crop loss,” he said. Witnessing the plight of farmers, the YSRC government negotiated with the insurance companies, explaining to them the losses sustained by the farmers and made them agree to pay the insurance amount, while clearing the old dues of Rs 126 crore, he said.

Now, 5.94 lakh farmers are being paid Rs 596 crore insurance amount. “To ensure that such a situation does not arise again and see that farmers are not subjected to any inconvenience, we have brought changes in the crop insurance. Hereafter, farmers’ share of the crop insurance premium will be paid by the State government on their behalf. All they have to do is pay Rs 1 as premium after completing e-Cropping with the help of agriculture assistant, surveyor and village assistant stationed at the respective village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras. The three people will conduct a joint survey and complete e-Cropping and insurance registration formalities,” he explained.

Reiterating that farmers’ welfare is the top most priority of his government, Jagan said the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme facilitates e-Crop insurance, crop loans, quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides and provision of advice to cultivate suitable crop to achieve optimum yield, besides ensuring minimum support price for the farm produce. The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to credit the amount to the unencumbered bank accounts of the farmers and asked the district collectors to ensure that bankers do not adjust the amount to old dues.

Thanking the Chief Minister on behalf of the farmers, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu said apart from clearing the old dues and helping the farmers get the insurance, new reforms were introduced. A separate insurance corporation will be set up in the State shortly. With regular rains, sowing and transplantation activities during Kharif have gained pace and RBKs are being well received by farmers, he said.

Later, Jagan interacted with the farmers from Nellore, Chittoor, Kurnool, Anantapur and Prakasam districts and all of them thanked him for releasing the insurance amount as they lost hopes of getting the benefit. “It is the first time, such a thing has happened and we are grateful to you,” said B Yogendra Reddy, a farmer from Anantapur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp