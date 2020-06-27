Lokesh afraid of being exposed: Vellampalli Srinivas hits out at Naidu family

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Neither TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu nor his son Lokesh ventured out of Hyderabad to meet people in the State amid the COVID- 19 pandemic, but Lokesh rushed to meet the family members of arrested TDP leaders Atchannaidu and JC Prabhakar Reddy afraid that their scams may be exposed, alleged Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas.



Addressing mediapersons on Friday, he flayed Naidu and Lokesh for supporting those accused of corruption charges.

“For the last three months, neither Naidu nor Lokesh dared pay a visit to the State fearing the pandemic and were least bothered about the people. But all of a sudden, Lokesh visited the family members of Prabhakar Reddy and Atchannaidu to pacify them. His visits reveal his fear. He went to plead with them not to reveal his name,” he alleged.

He said, “It is pathetic to see a former minister, who is unaware of the value of a minister’s signature. Today, Lokesh says he has given 100 such letters during his tenure, for which he has to be ashamed. We are going to unearth all those letters and expose corruption.”

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the real ‘Bahubali’ as he proved his commitment to deliver welfare schemes and development activities in just a span of one year, he said.



The Chief Minister is fulfilling the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and taking steps for Grama Swarajya. While other States are adopting AP’s welfare schemes, TDP members are making allegations against the government to gain political mileage, Vellampalli remarked.