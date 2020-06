Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Tirumala Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his family members, arrived at Tirumala on Friday evening.



On his arrival at Sri Padmavathi Guest House, he was given a warm reception by Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy.



After an overnight stay at Tirumala, he will offer prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara on Saturday morning.