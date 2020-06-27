Notices to be issued to 10 health staff for negligence in Guntur city

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Notices will be served on 10 ward health secretaries for negligence during fifth phase of the door-to-door survey in Guntur city. In an emergency meeting with officials of the health wing here on Friday, Guntur Municipal Corporation chief C Anuradha said all primary contacts of COVID-19 patients must be identified and tested without any delay.

Meanwhile, 82 more infections were reported from the district on Friday, taking the aggregate to 1,040. After the discharge of 538 patients from COVID hospitals and deaths of 17 victims, the district has 485 active cases as on Friday. Guntur city reported 41 of the 82 cases, while the remaining were recorded in Tenali, Piduguralla and Mangalagiri among others. Police officials of the Sattenapalli division were also tested.

FRESH CASES IN GUNTUR CITY

Pattabhipuram (3); Srivasarao Thota and Sangadigunta (2 each); AT Agraharam (5); Arundelpeta, LB Nagar (4 each); SVN Colony, IPD Colony, Balaji Nagar in Old Guntur, Lakshmipuram, Nagarampalem, Chandramouli Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Rajagari Thota, Yadava Bazar, Vinobha Nagar, and Ramireddy Thota (1 each)