Tirumala Tirupati special darshan ticket quota raised to 9,000

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The TTD enhanced the online quota of 300 special darshan tickets by another 3,000 till the month-end, taking the total to 9,000 a day. Initially, the TTD decided to provide 3,000 tickets online in addition to an equal number of offline tickets on a day-today basis since the opening of the hill temple on June 11 after relaxation in lockdown.



However, in view of requests from pilgrims, it increased the quota for the second time in a fortnight. An additional 15,000 devotees will benefit during these five days. Likewise, 3,000 sarva darshan tickets will also be issued on a daily basis at the three TTD counters at Tirupati from Friday till the month-end.

Rs 10 lakh donated to SVBC

A devotee from Mahbubnagar district donated Ra 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel at Tirumala on Friday. Palamoor Digital Media Private Ltd MD S Lakshmana Murthy handed over the cheque for Rs10 lakh to Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and SVBC CEO Venkata Nagesh. Later, Lakshmana Murthy, along with his family members, offered prayers at the hill shrine