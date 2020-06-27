‘YSRC leaders will be paid back with interest’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government was torturing the opposition party leaders and cadres, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said the party was recording all the ‘atrocities’ of the ruling party leaders and errant officials so that they would be paid back with interest at the earliest opportunity.



Lokesh accused the Chief Minister of implementing his g randfather Raja Reddy’s ‘fanatical and faction-driven constitution’ instead of Ambedkar constitution in the State.

“A day will soon come when one will be jailed even for forwarding a message to his wife or his family members,” he remarked. As part of his visit to Srikakulam district on Friday, Lokesh met the family members of the arrested former minister K Atchannaidu at Nimmada village in Kotabommali mandal.



Till now, 33 TDP leaders were implicated in ‘false’ cases, Lokesh alleged.