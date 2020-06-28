Centre offers training to fight corona
Published: 28th June 2020 08:10 AM | Last Updated: 28th June 2020 08:10 AM
The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development through the Diksha portal has brought Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) for youngsters, who are ready to offer frontline service, along with doctors and paramedical staff, to combat coronavirus