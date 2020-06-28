Nadu-Nedu: Installation process to begin in July

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh inspected the quality of equipment and materials to be given to schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme for the new academic year, at the Samagra Shiksha office here on Saturday.

Addressing the media, he said, “The government’s focus is to strengthen the education system and `504 crore has been sanctioned so far for the implementation of the Nadu-Nedu scheme.” All expenses incurred as part of the scheme will be made public by the end of July, he added.

As many as 44,512 schools across the State have been selected for Nadu-Nedu. Of these, 15,715 will be revamped in the first phase. Advisor (infrastructure) to the School Education Department A Murali said: “Installation process will begin in schools in the first week of July. Meanwhile, 20 per cent of the 15,715 schools are yet to declare their requirements.” Meanwhile, a toll free number, 1800123123124, has been started for students to directly speak to the minister between 10 am and 12:30 pm, and 2 pm and 4 pm, from Monday to Friday.