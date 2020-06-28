Panchayat Raj EO, 3 workers suspended for Sompeta incident

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A day after suspension of Palasa municipal commissioner and a sanitary inspector for shifting the body of a septuagenarian, who died of suspected Covid-19 symptoms, to the burial ground in an earthmover, Collector J Nivas took action against a few employees of Sompeta for violating corona protocol in disposal of a woman’s body.

In an inhuman manner, the panchayat authorities shifted the body of a woman, who died of suspected corona symptoms, to the burial ground in a tractor on Friday evening.

After conducting a preliminary inquiry into the inhuman treatment meted out to the body of a corona victim, the Collector on Saturday suspended the executive officer of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, the tractor driver and two contingent workers. The Collector also issued showcause notices to the tahsildar and MPDO of Sompeta.

