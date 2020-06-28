STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

RDO gives birth at Vizianagaram government hospital

Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, she said government hospitals are as good as private ones.

Published: 28th June 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  At a time when people opt to get treated at corporate hospitals, a Group-I officer has preferred to deliver her baby at a government hospital to repose faith among the public that state-run hospitals too offer good treatment.

Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Vizianagaram Hemalatha D gave birth at the government hospital for women and child care at Vizianagaram after she got herself admitted there as her husband was away in Chintapalle.

Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, she said government hospitals are as good as private ones. “The facilities have improved, and patients are continuously monitored by doctors. It’s only out of fear that people opt for private hospitals, and end up spending thousands of rupees,” she said, adding that government hospitals offer free treatment.

The RDO said that during an official inspection she found the hospital to be good in all aspects, and even approached a government doctor for a regular check-up after duty. The doctor advised her to go to Ghosha Hospital, but the family took a collective decision to opt for a government hospital, she explained.

‘Room was sanitised, all precautions were taken’ 

“After a pre-lunch session, I went home from work and contacted my husband, who advised me to immediately go to the hospital. I skipped lunch as a precaution and went there alone,” she said, adding that the hospital was a specialised one for women and childcare.

“I got admitted around 2 pm on Thursday and the doctors waited till 11.30 pm for a normal delivery. Doctors at private hospitals would have gone for a Caesarean section even if it was not needed,” she said. This was the RDO’s second child. Elaborating on her experience, she said the entire ward and labour room were fully sanitised, with doctors and nurses following all precautions.

“Even my husband was not allowed to visit the ward in view of the Covid-19 precautions,” she pointed out. The officer’s decision to give birth at a government hospital received appreciation from various quarters. Hemalatha, the state’s second-rank holder in the Group I exam, joined as RDO at Vizianagaram in 2018 after training in the district. She earlier worked in Parvatipuram as divisional accounts officer in the engineering department. Her husband Thaviti Naidu works as Forest Range Officer at Chintapalle. They hail from Srikakulam district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
government hospital Revenue Divisional Officer Vizianagaram Hemalatha D
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp