Single-day spike of 813 new cases take COVID-19 tally past 13000 in Andhra 

The number of corona casualties in the state increased to 169 with 12 more casualties reported in the last 24 hours. Six deaths were reported from Kurnool, 5 in Krishna and one in West Godavari.

Published: 28th June 2020 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers picking up a COVID-19 patient at Apughar in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh crossed 13,000 mark and now stands at 13,098 with another 813 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. It is the highest number of cases reported on a single day till now.  In all 25,778 samples were tested of which 755 cases were reported locally, 50 from those who returned from other states, and 8 among those who returned from other countries. 

On the other hand, the number of corona casualties in the state increased to 169 with 12 more casualties reported in the last 24 hours. Six deaths were reported from Kurnool, 5 in Krishna and one in West Godavari.

Kadapa district with a record 111 cases has the highest number of cases, followed by Kurnool – 103, Guntur -90, Chittoor – 82, Krishna – 79, West Godavari – 71, East Godavari – 57, Anantapur – 51, Visakhapatnam – 44, Prakasam – 41, Nellore – 18 and Vizianagaram – 8. No cases were reported from Srikakulam.

Kurnool district with 1,787 positive cases continues to top the list, followed by Anantapur - 1,371, Krishna -1,331, Guntur - 1,193, East Godavari – 1,002, Chittoor – 891, West Godavari - 875, Kadapa - 794, Nellore - 579, Visakhapatnam - 505, Prakasam - 313, Vizianagaram - 145 and Srikakulam - 62.

Krishna and Kurnool districts with a total 58 casualties so far, tops the list, followed by Guntur 17, Anantapur 7, East Godavari – 7, Chittoor - 6, Nellore - 4, Visakhapatnam - 3, West Godavari - 3 Prakasam - 2, Srikakulam - 2 and Kadapa – 1, Vizianagaram - 1.   No casualties were reported among those who returned from other states and foreign countries. 

So far, 5,908 patients have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the state including 4,685 from the state, 1,131 from those who returned from other states and 92 among the foreign returnees. In the last 24 hours, 401 patients were discharged in the state.  

Among the districts, the highest number of recoveries were reported from Kurnool district. A total 959 people were discharged, followed by Anantapur – 702, Krisna – 572, Guntur - 552, Chittoor – 335, East Godavari – 329, Nellore - 327, Kadapa – 280, Visakhapatnam - 231, West Godavari – 169, Prakasam - 147, Vizianagaram - 43 and Srikakulam - 39.

The total number of active cases in the State as on Sunday 9 am is 7,021 including 5,994 from the state, 734 from other states and 293 from other countries. 

Among those who returned from other States, the highest number of cases were reported among those who returned from Maharashtra -- 821. As many as 429 cases were reported from those who returned from Tamil Nadu and 345 from among those who returned from Telangana. 

On the other hand, among the foreign returnees, the highest number of cases -- 322 -- were reported from those who returned from Kuwait followed by Qatar - 17,  Dubai (UAE) - 11 Kazakhstan - 9, Indonesia - 5, Abhu Dhabi - 4, South Africa - 4, Bahrain - 3, Bangladesh - 2, Kyrgyzstan – 2,  Muscat (Oman) - 1,  Sudan - 1 and Russia - 1. UK – 1, Pillippines – 1 and, Malaysia- 1

AP Stats as on June 28, 2020

  • 813  - Fresh cases (755 from AP,  50 from other states and 8 from FR)
  • 13,098 - Total number of cases (8,353 from AP, 1,865 from other states and 385  FR)
  • 5,908 - Recovered (4,685 from AP,  1,131 from other states and 92 from FR)
  • 7,021 - Active cases (5,994 from AP, 734 from other states and 293 from FR)
  • 169 - Deceased
  • 15,765 - tests per million
  • 1.56 % - positivity rate
  • 45.11 % - Recovery rate
  • 1.29 % - Mortality rate
