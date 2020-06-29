70 more COVID cases in East Godavari

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Restrictions were reimposed in several containment clusters after 70 more infections were reported from East Godavari on Sunday. With the fresh cases from Samalkota, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Pithapuram, the tally in the district has reached 1,247. Of the total 216 containment clusters in the district, 140 are active.

Municipal chiefs have ordered to keep meat shops closed, while others are allowed to operate between 6 am and 11 am. By Sunday evening, barricades came up in several places to restrict vehicular movement. Fines of Rs 100 and Rs 50 are being imposed on people not wearing face masks in public. Meanwhile, 818 cases in the district are active and 131 infectees are in home isolation.