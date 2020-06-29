STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
793 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, 11 more deaths

Kurnool recorded the highest number of deaths with five casualties taking the district toll to 63, the highest among the 13 districts of the state.

Published: 29th June 2020 03:36 PM

A sanitation worker putting garbage seperately collected from the houses of positive patients at Krishnalanka in Vijayawada.

A sanitation worker putting garbage seperately collected from the houses of positive patients at Krishnalanka in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded another 793 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 13,891. A high number of 30,216 samples were tested in the past 24 hours in which the 793 cases emerged.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room on Monday, 11 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours (Sunday 9 am to Monday 9 am) taking the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 180.

Kurnool recorded the highest number of deaths with five casualties taking the district toll to 63, the highest among the 13 districts of the state. Krishna district recorded two more deaths taking its tally to 60. Two more deaths were reported from Nellore and one each from Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts.

The highest number of positive cases (113) was reported from West Godavari district followed by Guntur (98) and Anantapur (96).

Among the people from other states who tested positive for the virus, 40 are from Maharasthra, 21 from Telangana and 15 from Tamil Nadu. Six foreign returnees also tested positive and of them four returned from Kuwait and one each from Qatar and the UAE.

