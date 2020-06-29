STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amid COVID-19 crisis, AP CM releases second tranche of Rs 512.35 crore to bail out MSMEs

 “Only when the industries believe that the government is trustworthy, investment will come and credibility of the state will improve. We will do everything to make it happen,” he assured.

Published: 29th June 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released Rs 512.35 crore in the second tranche of industrial incentives to MSMEs as part of the Rs 1,168 crore ReSTART package that includes Rs 827.5 crore incentives kept pending by the previous TDP government since 2014-15.

He announced that next year the industrial incentive of nearly Rs 1000 crore due to spinning mills will be cleared and like that every year the focus will be on one sector to help them recover, stabilize and progress.

Addressing representatives of MSMEs across the state through a video conference, he said now they have extended financial help of Rs 1,100 crore to MSME sector to bail them out and likewise they will focus on different sectors in a systematic manner and clear the pending dues while helping them to recover from the economic crisis.

 “Only when the industries believe that the government is trustworthy, investment will come and credibility of the state will improve. We will do everything to make it happen,” he assured.

The Chief Minister said to help the MSME sectors, which provide more jobs to youth after the agriculture sector, the ReSTART package is being implemented.  He said 97,428 MSME units including 72,531 micro, 24,252 small and 645 medium units provide employment to nearly 10 lakh people. Rs 450 crore was released as the first tranche in May and now 512.35 crore released as second tranche will help stabilize the MSME units and help them recover from the bad phase they have been going through, he explained.

“Only when the government extends handholding to these MSME sectors, they will sustain and in turn lakhs of people dependent on them will benefit and feel secure of their livelihoods. MSMEs will help in providing employment to those with qualifications like ITI and diplomas,” he observed.

Pointing out that the previous government had kept more than Rs 800 crore of industrial incentives pending since 2014-15, the Chief Minister wondered if such was the situation, how would those units sustain themselves. “Hence we have cleared the old dues and released the current incentives. Further, to stabilize the situation with MSMEs which have suffered due to the COVID-19 crisis, Rs 188 crore worth Electricity Fixed Demand Charges for the months of April, May and June were waived,” he explained.

Further, a fund of Rs 200 crore was kept with the Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation (APSFC) to facilitate working capital loans of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for MSME units at the lower interest rate of 6-8 percent for meeting their liquidity needs, he said and added that apart from a six-month moratorium, the loan repayment period has been fixed at 3 years.

“The government will also procure 25 percent of its annual requirement of 360 types of different goods and services from the micro and small enterprises of which 4 percent will be procured from SC, ST run units and 3 percent from women entrepreneurs. Most importantly, all bills will be cleared in 45 days,” he explained while exuding confidence that such measures will help the MSME sector and put the state on a development path.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Industries Mekapati Gautham Reddy said the release of Rs 962 crore to MSMEs during the COVID-19 crisis has come as a boost in the arm to those units. 54 percent of the beneficiaries are women entrepreneurs and 31 percent are SC, ST entrepreneurs. "In tune with the government's farmers’ first policy, 128 food processing industries stand benefited, which has helped farmers and workers also," he said.

Representatives of MSMES interacting with the Chief Minister heaped praise on the state government and said they had lost hope in getting the old industrial incentives, but surprisingly the CM had cleared them and infused a new lease of life to the sector. “What you did has helped me and several women working in micro industrial units. At a time when we lost hope, you have rekindled it,” said Jayakumari, an entrepreneur from Anantapur.

M Nagarathnam, another entrepreneur from Anakapalli in Visakhapantam, said industrial incentives and waiver of fixed demand charges have helped them stabilize the situation and pay wages to employees. “It was like a lifesaver during the COVID-19 crisis. We are grateful. Now, even the bankers are again showing respect to us. It is all thanks to you,” she told Jagan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy MSMEs
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu surge ahead of Delhi as tally mounts to 90,167
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp