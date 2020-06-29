STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Headmasters told to upload 3,075 missing mark memos

During the process, SSC Board authorities found that marks of 3,075 students from Prakasam district were not uploaded.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: AROUND 3,075 mark memos of 134 SSC students of government zilla parishad and private high schools in Prakasam district were not uploaded on the state Commissioner of School Education website. With this, the process of promotion of the students has been stopped.

This happened due to the alleged negligence of teachers and some school head masters while uploading the Formative Assessment-1, (FA-1) FA-2, FA-3 and the Summative Assessment- 1 (SA-1) marks on the SSC website. District Education Officer VS Subba Rao directed the teachers and headmasters to complete the work as soon as possible without fail. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the State government has cancelled the examinations and decided to pass all students. Now, the SSC board authorities are taking steps for awarding grades to them based on their marks in FA-1, FA-2, FA-3 and SA-1 examinations.

During the process, SSC Board authorities found that marks of 3,075 students from Prakasam district were not uploaded. “Already our teachers are on the job and most of the marks uploading work has been finished by evening. We hope that the remaining work will be completed by Sunday evening,” VS Subba Rao told TNIE.

