Kin of deceased gets Rs 50 lakh compensation

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Management of SPY Agro Industries Limited in Nandyal has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of general manager Srinivas Rao, who died during leakage of ammonia gas in the factory on Saturday. On Sunday, officials handed over Rs 38 lakh to Srinivas’ wife Sreelakshmi.

The remaining amount will be deposited in her bank account shortly, a factory official said. It may be noted one died and four other fell ill after a blast occurred in one of the units, leading to the leakage of ammonia gas in the factory. The inquiry committee, constituted by District Collector G Veerapandian, visited the factory and began probe into the incident. The committee, it is learnt, is likely to submit the primary probe report to the Collector in a day or two. Detailed report will be submitted in a week.