Man who returned from Rajasthan is first COVID-19 case at Vizag steel plant

As per protocol, the workplace and his residence in Sector-9 in Ukkunagaram were sanitized extensively.

Published: 29th June 2020 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The first COVID-19 case was reported at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) with one of its employees testing positive for the virus on Monday. The employee returned from his hometown in Rajasthan via Delhi on June 4 by a flight and was under institutional quarantine at GITAM Hospital from June 4 to 12.

Samples for COVID-19 testing were taken on June 4 and 12 and the results came out negative. He was discharged on June 13 and advised to undergo another seven days of home quarantine.

According to an official release by the VSP on Monday, on June 20, the employee reported for duty and on June 22, he had some intermittent cough and consulted Visakha Steel General Hospital where he was advised to take another test.

He went on leave from June 23 and on June 25 got himself tested at KGH. On June 28, the test result came out positive and he was immediately shifted to the COVID-19 hospital for further treatment.

As per protocol, the workplace and his residence in Sector-9 in Ukkunagaram were sanitized extensively. "Contact tracing is being done and a few identified primary contacts at workplace have been advised home quarantine. Further advice from the local administration is awaited," according to the release.

