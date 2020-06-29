Paruveta Utsavam held

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Paruveta Utsavam was conducted in a traditional manner at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram on Sunday. As part of the festival, the processional idols were brought to Mukha Mandapam and were offered Harathi and Nivedana. In view of coronavirus restrictions, the rituals were performed in Ekantham, inside the temple.