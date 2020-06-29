STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What to do if you’re in home quarantine

In the wake of a surge in infections in the state, the Covid-19 Command Control Room has come up with a few suggestions for precautions to be taken during home isolation.

Published: 29th June 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Venkata Ramanaiah from Nellore, one of 170 flyers from Muscat, kisses the earth after landing at Vijayawada airport on Sunday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

In the wake of a surge in infections in the state, the Covid-19 Command Control Room has come up with a few suggestions for precautions to be taken during home isolation. These suggestions are based on the recommendations of US-based Centre for Disease Control and Prevention

In case a person has symptoms of cold, dry cough and breathlessness, he/she should immediately take medical help or call 1902 or 104 for medical assistance, follow the doctor’s advice and not entertain visitors under any circumstances. He/she should keep away from elderly, pregnant women and children; maintain physical distance with family members and allow only one person to regularly bring food to their room

In case two people share a room, they should maintain at least one-metre distance between each other all the time. Masks and gloves should be used while dealing with food or medication. Cleanliness should be maintained in the room and toilet used by them.

If one in self-quarantine tests positive, details of his/her primary contacts should be informed to authorities. The contacts must themselves undergo self quarantine for 14 days and get tested

Those infected should maintain a distance of two metres from other people and pets. Any object used by the patients should not be touched by others. Maintaining proper sanitation and hygiene is mandatory; to improve immunity, easy yoga asanas can be performed; timely consumption of food

After two weeks of mandatory isolation, temperature and other symptoms of fever should be regularly checked for 2-3 days without any medication. If there is no fever, then a doctor should be consulted for the final diagnosis

Covid-19 home isolation home quarantine
