79 fresh cases in Guntur district

GUNTUR: Seventy-nine more infections were recorded in Guntur district on Monday, which took the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases to 1,279. Among the 79, 51 patients are from Guntur city alone. Meanwhile, the district has 700 active cases after the discharge of 574 patients, as on Monday.

Other new cases were reported from Amaravathi (11), Macherla (7), Narasaraopet (5), Medikonduru (2), Pedakakani, Dachepalli and Tenali. Chamber of Commerce has decided to keep shops open between 7 am and 3 pm from July 1 in Tenali; the silver and gold traders’ association has also announced to let jewellery shops in the town operate between 9 am and 3 pm. Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni directed police officials to take all necessary measures in containment zones to curb the virus’ spread.