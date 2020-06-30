Covid-19: Tally breaches 800-mark in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: THE surge in Covid-19 cases in Vizag continued as the district breached the 800-mark on Monday. It reported yet another highest single-day spike of 58 infections in the last 24 hours. Active cases stood at 489 after the discharge of 311 patients; 19 were discharged from hospitals on Monday, Andhra Medical College Principal PV Sudhakar said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, GVMC commissioner G Srijana observed that mapping of clusters and containment measures in affected areas should be done immediately. On Monday, seven new clusters—A Koduru, Konti Veedhi, Sanjay Gandhi colony, Kasipuram, Sri Lakshmi Nagar, Spring Road and Rajiv Nagar—were added to the list of 74 ‘very active’, 54 ‘active’, and 46 ‘dormant’ clusters. As many as 28 clusters have been denotified till now in the district. The fresh infections were reported from Kobbarithota, Gopalapatnam and new clusters. With the addition of three more quarantine centres, Vizag district has a total 89 such facilities.