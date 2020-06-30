STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fruit bomb injures cow in Chittoor district

Peetham owner S Arjun Reddy lodged a complaint in this regard at Peddapanjani police station.

Published: 30th June 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

cows

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: MORE than three weeks after a pregnant elephant ate a pineapple containing explosives, resulting in its death, in Kerala, a similar incident was reported in Chittoor district. A cow was severely injured after it ate a fruit containing explosives at Kogileru village on Sunday night. The animal was taken to the veterinary college in Tirupati the next morning. The cow of Sri Krishna Gomatha Peetham ate the fruit meant for wild boars. Peetham owner S Arjun Reddy lodged a complaint in this regard at Peddapanjani police station.

“I had taken three of my cows to the forest abutting the village on Sunday evening. One of them accidentally consumed ‘natu bomb’ placed by poachers, and it exploded in its mouth blowing the jaw. The cow was given first-aid and bandaged with the help of a veterinary doctor. We took it to the veterinary college on Monday,” said Arjun Reddy. “The doctors said that the cow could not be treated further and asked us to go for euthanasia as it is in extreme pain,” he added. Peddapanjani sub-inspector Lokesh Reddy said a case was registered and the role of local poachers was being investigated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fruit bomb cow Chittoor district
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp