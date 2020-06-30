Fruit bomb injures cow in Chittoor district

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: MORE than three weeks after a pregnant elephant ate a pineapple containing explosives, resulting in its death, in Kerala, a similar incident was reported in Chittoor district. A cow was severely injured after it ate a fruit containing explosives at Kogileru village on Sunday night. The animal was taken to the veterinary college in Tirupati the next morning. The cow of Sri Krishna Gomatha Peetham ate the fruit meant for wild boars. Peetham owner S Arjun Reddy lodged a complaint in this regard at Peddapanjani police station.

“I had taken three of my cows to the forest abutting the village on Sunday evening. One of them accidentally consumed ‘natu bomb’ placed by poachers, and it exploded in its mouth blowing the jaw. The cow was given first-aid and bandaged with the help of a veterinary doctor. We took it to the veterinary college on Monday,” said Arjun Reddy. “The doctors said that the cow could not be treated further and asked us to go for euthanasia as it is in extreme pain,” he added. Peddapanjani sub-inspector Lokesh Reddy said a case was registered and the role of local poachers was being investigated.